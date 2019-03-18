Duo launch donation drive for poor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Tera Tera’, a popular initiative first introduced in Jalandhar, Punjab, of donating used clothes, footwear, blankets and other household items, to the poor, was launched by large-hearted Nephew-Aunt duo of Ramandeep Singh Gandhi and Kawaljeet Kaur in Hyderabad.

The drive was unveiled by member of board of the Telangana Minority Commission, S Surender Singh on Sunday at Surekha Chamber, Ameerpet in the presence Jitender Agarwal, S Tavinder Singh Kohli, S Surenderpal Singh Saluja and S Hazur Singh.

Tera Tera -- ‘It’s yours for Rs13’ -- any individual can own an item of their choice at a price of Rs13. As part of this non-profit initiative, donations of clothes, footwear, blankets will be collected.