HMDA to insist on more riders for draft layout approvals of real estate projects

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Obtaining draft layouts approved by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is going to be tough now for real estate developers and others as it has decided to insist on additional conditions for layout approvals. HMDA would insist on better infrastructure facilities in the layouts (layouts with open plots and layouts with houses) which are coming up in HMDA limits.

HMDA officials told Express that builders seeking draft layout approvals have to make necessary arrangements for providing potable drinking water supply by duly laying pipelines of the size prescribed to the main trunk, connecting pipeline under Mission Bhagiratha or any other as approved by the relevant authorities such as Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), ENC

Public Health department or Rural Water Supply (RWS) department.

For all layouts less than 10 acres in size, the developer should put in place a mechanism for sewage treatment in accordance with Telangana State Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM). Further, the treated sewage should be connected to the existing public sewerage system up to the point as specified by the authority. In case of layout sites which are more than 10 acres, provision has to be made for the construction of Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) by earmarking separate area in addition to mandatory layout open spaces.

The developer should also undertake underground ducting of all utilities and services lines either under footpaths or under central median of the roads as the case may be with proper provisions at junctions and crossings, etc.

They should also make necessary arrangements for banning use of plastic and plant saplings before the OC is issued.

Solid waste management

Sites should have space for disposal and dumping of solid waste within the layout site in addition to mandatory open space and bio-compost unit should be developed in accordance with TS Solid Waste Management Rules

Other requirements

The developers are also required to develop cycling tracks, footpaths paved with tiles and any other such material and LED lighting for street lights