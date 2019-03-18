Home Cities Hyderabad

SIT to ask for warrant against IT Grids CEO

Sources said that the SIT would take stern action against the accused as he failed to appear before the court and violated court directions. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the IT Grids India Private Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) D Ashok failing to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials for questioning in connection with data theft case, the SIT is  likely to submit the status report on the ongoing investigation to the court seeking arrest warrant against Ashok. 

During the investigation, the SIT officials served a notice on Ashok asking him to appear before the SIT for questioning. As Ashok, who is still absconding, failed to appear before the SIT, an arrest warrant has  to be issued by the court based on the investigation report submitted by the SIT officials. 

The SIT led by IGP Stephen Ravindra and comprising eight other police officials have taken up the cases. Regarding data theft incidents, the law and order police have served notices twice on Ashok asking him to appear before the police for questioning. Ashok, however, failed to appear and filed a petition before the court of law seeking to quash the FIRs registered against him. Dismissing the petition filed by Ashok, the court directed him to co-ordinate with the SIT officials in connection with the case. 
