’Cyber Rakshaks’ to help kids escape the ‘big, bad Web’

Cyber Rakhak is a flagship programme undertaken in collaboration with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). 

Published: 19th March 2019 07:37 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing on the need to educate schoolchildren regarding the use of gadgets, Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy urged parents to keep gizmos away from their kids and, in turn, prevent them from becoming technology-addicts. He also pointed out that certain gadgets could even prompt children to commit cyber crimes in the future.

The DGP on Monday launched ‘Cyber Rakshaks’ initiative on behalf of the Telangana SHE Teams in association with End Now Foundation. Cyber Rakhak is a flagship programme undertaken in collaboration with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). 

Elaborating on the plan, the DGP said that students from across the State would be handpicked and assigned the duty of being a Cyber Rakshak. He/she will be trained to become ambassadors of digital safety by the Telangana State Police SHE Teams and Cyber Teams, experts from End Now Foundation and TASK.

