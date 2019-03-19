Man gets 2-year jail for stalking minor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The MSJ Court at LB Nagar awarded two-year imprisonment to a 23-year-old man for allegedly stalking and harassing a 10-year-old girl and taunting her about them getting married. The incident occurred about two years ago in 2017 when the minor girl had stepped out of her house to purchase vegetables.

Police said that Kabool Behara, along with his friend Shiva, stalked the girl and asked her to convince her parents to let him marry her. The child rushed and informed her mother, who filed a complaint with the police. Police apprehended Kabool Behara after receiving the complaint; the other accused Shiva, meanwhile, has been absconding till date.

“The accused was immediately sent to jail and the investigation was expedited. The other accused has absconded,” said K Sathaiah Goud, SHO of Mailardevpally.

Regardless, the girl was courageous enough to see the case through with one of the offenders still absconding.

“She showed exceptional strength throughout the trial,” said P Indira, Additional DCP for Women Safety Wing in Cyberabad police. The accused has now been convicted for stalking and would serve a jail term of 2 years.

Officials noted that this was one of the first convictions in stalking cases of minors, all thanks to the recently opened court monitoring wing in Cyberabad Commissionerate.