Child labour: 7 kids from Odisha rescued from brick kiln

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least seven children allegedly held as bonded labour in Jukkal village near Shamshabad were rescued by the police and district child protection unit (DCPU) on Tuesday after a local from Odisha tipped off the officials. Among those rescued were three boys and four girls, all under the age of 14, who were working at a brick kiln.

According to officials these children and their parents from Odisha’s Benkera village came to Hyderabad wo work at the brick kiln through a broker. They were paid around Rs 25,000 to 30,000 for a period of 7-8 months.

“The children were found working in pitiable conditions. The women did not have a separate toilet,” Dr E Saidulu Goud, legal-cum-probation officer, DCPU, Rangareddy district, said. They have been sent to Saidabad boys home and Nimboliadda girls home until they are sent to their native place.

Police booked a case against owner of the brick kiln under Section 79 JJ Act for exploiting children for purpose of employment.