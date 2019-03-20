Anganwadi workers stage protest at RR collectorate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Centre and State government’s decision to hand over the Anganwadi centers in Rangareddy district to Akshaya Patra Foundation has not gone down well with hundreds of Anganwadi employees.

The employees staged a protest at Ranga Reddy district collectorate office in Lakdikapool on Tuesday. They alleged that the decision was taken merely to favour a corporate company and not in the best interest of children. Speaking to media persons, Telangana Anganwadi Workers Teachers and Helpers Union general secretary G Kavitha alleged, the union members have doubts on the Akshaya Patra Foundation’s commitment in providing nutritious food to the children.

“We cannot not ensure that the foundation will supply fresh food for the children.It has always been done by everyday helpers in Anganwadi centers and they never missed in feeding the kids,” she said.Kavitha also said that the government was working in favour of corporate companies and they demanded the government to withdraw their decision to hand over the centres to Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Speaking to Express, the district welfare officer Sakkubhai said that Akshaya Patra Foundation will supply nutritional food for children. Anganwadi workers were worried about their jobs which they will not lose, she added.