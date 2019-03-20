Bhongir’s Doctor wants a follow-up

Pinto Deepak By

HYDERABAD: To begin with, Boora Narasaiah Goud was not a politician. But a bariatric surgeon, and a rather famous one at that. Having proved himself in the field of medicine, he wanted to do something similar for Bhongir, the constituency he has represented in the 16th Lok Sabha.

As a first time MP, Goud defeated Congress strongman Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy with a margin of around 31,000 votes. This time, he hopes to increase this figure to at least 2 lakh. He believes his work for the people of Bhongir will be enough to guarantee this.

An ardent fan of Amitabh Bachan, Goud says his dream is to see Bhongir as the health hub of Telangana and wants even the elite of Hyderabad come to his constituency for health care.

With AIIMS at Bibinagar set to begin functioning in a couple of years, Goud feels his dream will be a reality very soon. He also wants to see an equitable and casteless society. “I doubt if I will see that in my lifetime, but I want to stand up for the cause,” says Goud. Coming from a agricultural family in erstwhile Nalgonda district, Goud aimed at becoming a doctor, from the time he went to school for the first time.

Even while he was at school, he did not stop working in the fields. But he never saw work as an obstacle to his education. He topped both SCC and intermediate at the school and college-level respectively,

Goud made a lot of money as a famous bariatric surgeon. However, whatever his lifestyle was, he never forgot his dream of seeing a medical college-cum-hospital established in erstwhile Nalgonda district. “If I continued in my profession, I doubt this would ever have been possible, By becoming an MP, I was able to get an AIIMS here. It will serve the entire State, “ he says.

The incumbent MP hopes to perform the first surgery in the new hospital when it opens.

Narasiah Goud admits that there caste-based discrimination everywhere, but he never faced it in his lifetime. He has a message for those facing discrimination: “Let us all unite, so that the scourge of discrimination may end.”

A food lover, Narasaiah Goud likes dal and pickle made by his wife. He prefers eating at home whenever he can.Goud’s hobbies include abstract painting and watching movies (his favourite is the Amitabh Bachan-starrer Muqaddar Ka Sikandar). His family runs an insurance scheme whose premium is only `60, against a payout of `5 lakh.

A look at Goud’s segment

Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency was carved out of Nalgonda during delimitation before the 2004 General elections. It covers the seven Assembly segments of Ibrahimpatnam, Munugode, Bhongir, Nakrekal, Thungathurthi, Alair and Jangaon. It is also the only Lok Sabha constituency spread across six revenue districts.