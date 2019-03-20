Home Cities Hyderabad

Formulate special strategies  for keeping cities clean, ULBs told

All main roads, open public places and parks should be spruced up which would have visible substantial improvement in towns.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar has asked the municipal officials to formulate a special strategy to ensure that the towns are kept clean.   

Addressing municipal commissioners through a video conference on Tuesday, he asked them to personally monitor the sanitation in the towns and take it as a challenge to keep their cities clean.

It should be the endeavour of every municipal commissioner to ensure that their urban local bodies figure among the top 50 clean towns in the country, he said.

He also directed the commissioners to ensure that every town should establish dry resource centre to segregate wet and dry waste.

No heaps of garbage should be found and the legacy issues should be taken care, he said.The municipal commissioners should also identify lands for setting up of feacal sludge treatment plant.  All the 21 towns in the State which have not achieved “Open defecation free” (ODF) status should strive to achieve ODF status. Similarly nurseries have to be established in 52 towns by the end of next month, he added.

Arvind Kumar asked the municipal commissioners to set up water kiosks at all important places for the benefit of people in summer season and asked them to rope in local NGOs and other voluntary organisations.

He also appreciated the municipal commissioners of Peerzadiguda, Bodupal, Sircilla and Siddipet  for winning awards during the recently held Swachh Survekshan 2019.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development

