Woman and lover murder husband, daughter suspected to be involved

The woman’s 13-year-old daughter has also been suspected of playing a part in the alleged homicide.

Published: 20th March 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old woman and her lover Kishore were arrested by Keesara police on charges of allegedly murdering the woman’s husband.

The trio on March 13 allegedly fed victim B Vasanth with rat-poison laced chicken and then strangled him.
They tried to portray the death was due to excess consumption of alcohol.

However, neighbours suspected foul play and alerted police. Vasanth and Kishore were earlier accused in the murder case of Kishore’s brother-in-law Tony in 2015.

Police said Renuka and Kishore tried to conduct a hurried funeral without informing relatives. When a postmortem examination was conducted, it was revealed that Vasanth died due to ligature strangulation associated with head injury.

Following a lead, police detained Renuka and Kishore for questioning, only to find out that they had killed Vasanth so that the couple could be together, according to ACP of Kushaiguda K Shiva Kumar.

