Cyberabad She Teams receive three complaints of workplace harrasment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least three cases of different workplace harassments have come up as complaints with the Cyberabad She Teams in March. In one of the cases, a 38-year-old doctor allegedly harassed a female hospital staff in a government establishment at Gachibowli.

According to officials, the female staff has been working at the health establishment for last 5 years.

However, on March 13, the doctor asked other staff to leave the space and personally confronted the survivor. The woman also alleged that the doctor offered her money for this.

In a case, a female employee who had been working at Rajendarnagar, was allegedly sexually, physically and mentally harassed by her colleague. It is learnt that the man owed her over Rs 2 lakh.

The survivor informed the police that she was being harassed by her colleague after collecting all private photos from her social media profile. In a third and peculiar case, a female job aspirant was harassed after a male aspirant who attended the interview with her.

It was understood that he snuck out her details and began messaging her. The issue even created trouble for her marital life. It is learnt that 52 cases were registered recently.