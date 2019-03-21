Home Cities Hyderabad

Building from risks

Published: 21st March 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 08:12 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “It is more about attitude than skills. Skills and talent can be hired, attitude cannot. As an entrepreneur you have to initiate everything and you pick up the skills along the way,” says Atul Kabra CEO, Oye Happy. In less than three years since it’s conception in 2014 Oye Happy is now said to be India’s biggest gifting company across 600 cities in the country.  

However, every startup has grown from its mistakes.“Last year, when the ecommerce funding was at its peak, we tried to raise funds too. We were turned down by more than 50 investors. Do we build a business organically and profitably by reconsidering our approach or do we move on and do something else. Today, in less than a year, we have made more revenue than what we were trying to raise as investment.

We have already achieved the same target organically that we were planning on achieving with external funding. Our biggest learning was if you’re quick to adapt, evolve and improvise, every problem can be solved. Our change in approach both in marketing and launch of new surprises made our brand viral on social media and led us through in times of crisis. But one has to work really hard. There are over a dozen companies in India who have copied our ideas, our content, our images and even our marketing posters. We try to exceed our own benchmark”, says Kabra.

They believe that there is only one thing that every entrepreneur should be sure about before starting a business are you willing to do the same thing happily for more than 5 years. Commitment, as much as perseverance, is the key.

