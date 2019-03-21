Home Cities Hyderabad

Celebrities inspire in tough battle against cancer

According to National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, there are about 2.25 million people suffering from cancer in India.

Published: 21st March 2019 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr M Udaya Kumar Maiya
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Cancer’ is undeniably one of the most dreaded word in the medical dictionary. Some may even flinch by reading the first sentence of this piece, an indication of scare that the disease instils in people who haven’t even been diagnosed with the condition. For someone unaffected, it may be difficult to fathom the trials and tribulations that a cancer patient may have to go through.

According to National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, there are about 2.25 million people suffering from cancer in India. Perhaps the deadliest of non-communicable diseases prevalent today, there are over 7 lakh new cases of cancer registered every year in the country. Cancer of the oral cavity and lungs are more predominant among men and those of cervix and breast in women. Every now and then – and more so in recent times – we hear of someone diagnosed with cancer. The affected individuals must fight a long battle – not just with the disease and its various treatments, but also between thoughts of hope and despair.

Celebrities inspire

A section of people who fight and survive cancer are also those that many look up to and idolise. When these household names or celebrities battle and go onto survive cancer, it gives a strong message that there is probably a ray of light at the end of the tunnel. This can make a world of difference to many others diagnosed with this disease or already undergoing treatment. Prominent personalities influence emotions, thoughts, beliefs, and actions among the masses. Coupling this with empathy can be instrumental in motivating people with cancer to be hopeful of recovery. Therefore, when the likes of Rakesh Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap, Irrfan Khan, Manisha Koirala, Lisa Ray, Yuvraj Singh, and Anurag Basu among others joined the common battleground, it caused a ripple effect. Social media was abuzz with not just messages from well-wishers but also queries and interactions from many others with cancer.

Given their rise to stardom due to their discipline, hard work, and other qualities, people of all age groups are inspired by all that celebrities say, post, or do. Despite being diagnosed with cancer, the grace and pride of these celebrities remained intact through immensely testing  times. Their stories motivate, inspire, and instil optimism in others with cancer; their exemplary attitudes impart strength to others – not just emotional but also physical. Cancer patients see and follow these well-known survivors. From how they stick to the recommended diets and other precautions, to socializing with others and being grateful for the blessings they receive — everything is an inspiration. All these further lead to changes in thought and attitude in people undergoing treatment.

Social media influence

The rise of social media has made it easier for people to reach out to one another. It is a welcome change that celebrities open up about a disease like cancer, talking about which was perhaps taboo some years ago. Many are not aware of the stories of survivors and so when someone like Sonali Bendre or Yuvraj Singh lead us through their recovery journey and celebrate life, it becomes very encouraging and motivating. It is proof for many that a cancer diagnosis is not a death warrant. There is a life after treatment, and it can be as normal as it was before.

For instance, Sonali Bendre posted a photo or video at every stage -- a video montage of getting her head shaved and the emotions she went through; notes about how some days have been draining; and cheerful pictures with family and friends during the course of treatment.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been extremely outspoken about his cancer battle, wrote a book about it, and started a foundation which aims at spreading awareness on the disease. Another inspiring story is that of Lisa Ray who not only battled the disease successfully but is also doing her bit to spread awareness now. Her blog called The Yellow Diaries carried posts about her treatment and pictures of different stages. When someone of her stature comes out in the open, it can help take off the oppression and burden people associate with cancer. It also busts all the myths and negative “information” which patients invariably get from their “well-wishers”.

The rise of digital communication has only such celebrity influence more powerful. Photos and videos of treatment, cravings, and their life during and after the disease hits a chord with the masses. Cancer patients get hope through the messages and comments on these platforms, and as public figures, their contributions can have a profound impact on the people undergoing treatment. Celebrity cancer survivors are rightfully using their position and persona to influence those who lack the motivation to go on with life when diagnosed with the disease. Their contribution therefore must not go unnoticed. They understand and have experienced how it is to live with cancer, and therefore, try to make the world a better place for patients to live in.

Strong self-belief and motivation are the first steps to any successful outcome in Oncology. A positive perception towards life is at the root of defeating this disease – it provides a boost of energy and enthusiasm to say and believe “I can beat cancer.”

The writer is an oncologist and medical director at Portea, a home healthcare company

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp