Celebrities inspire in tough battle against cancer

HYDERABAD: ‘Cancer’ is undeniably one of the most dreaded word in the medical dictionary. Some may even flinch by reading the first sentence of this piece, an indication of scare that the disease instils in people who haven’t even been diagnosed with the condition. For someone unaffected, it may be difficult to fathom the trials and tribulations that a cancer patient may have to go through.

According to National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, there are about 2.25 million people suffering from cancer in India. Perhaps the deadliest of non-communicable diseases prevalent today, there are over 7 lakh new cases of cancer registered every year in the country. Cancer of the oral cavity and lungs are more predominant among men and those of cervix and breast in women. Every now and then – and more so in recent times – we hear of someone diagnosed with cancer. The affected individuals must fight a long battle – not just with the disease and its various treatments, but also between thoughts of hope and despair.

Celebrities inspire

A section of people who fight and survive cancer are also those that many look up to and idolise. When these household names or celebrities battle and go onto survive cancer, it gives a strong message that there is probably a ray of light at the end of the tunnel. This can make a world of difference to many others diagnosed with this disease or already undergoing treatment. Prominent personalities influence emotions, thoughts, beliefs, and actions among the masses. Coupling this with empathy can be instrumental in motivating people with cancer to be hopeful of recovery. Therefore, when the likes of Rakesh Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap, Irrfan Khan, Manisha Koirala, Lisa Ray, Yuvraj Singh, and Anurag Basu among others joined the common battleground, it caused a ripple effect. Social media was abuzz with not just messages from well-wishers but also queries and interactions from many others with cancer.

Given their rise to stardom due to their discipline, hard work, and other qualities, people of all age groups are inspired by all that celebrities say, post, or do. Despite being diagnosed with cancer, the grace and pride of these celebrities remained intact through immensely testing times. Their stories motivate, inspire, and instil optimism in others with cancer; their exemplary attitudes impart strength to others – not just emotional but also physical. Cancer patients see and follow these well-known survivors. From how they stick to the recommended diets and other precautions, to socializing with others and being grateful for the blessings they receive — everything is an inspiration. All these further lead to changes in thought and attitude in people undergoing treatment.

Social media influence

The rise of social media has made it easier for people to reach out to one another. It is a welcome change that celebrities open up about a disease like cancer, talking about which was perhaps taboo some years ago. Many are not aware of the stories of survivors and so when someone like Sonali Bendre or Yuvraj Singh lead us through their recovery journey and celebrate life, it becomes very encouraging and motivating. It is proof for many that a cancer diagnosis is not a death warrant. There is a life after treatment, and it can be as normal as it was before.

For instance, Sonali Bendre posted a photo or video at every stage -- a video montage of getting her head shaved and the emotions she went through; notes about how some days have been draining; and cheerful pictures with family and friends during the course of treatment.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been extremely outspoken about his cancer battle, wrote a book about it, and started a foundation which aims at spreading awareness on the disease. Another inspiring story is that of Lisa Ray who not only battled the disease successfully but is also doing her bit to spread awareness now. Her blog called The Yellow Diaries carried posts about her treatment and pictures of different stages. When someone of her stature comes out in the open, it can help take off the oppression and burden people associate with cancer. It also busts all the myths and negative “information” which patients invariably get from their “well-wishers”.

The rise of digital communication has only such celebrity influence more powerful. Photos and videos of treatment, cravings, and their life during and after the disease hits a chord with the masses. Cancer patients get hope through the messages and comments on these platforms, and as public figures, their contributions can have a profound impact on the people undergoing treatment. Celebrity cancer survivors are rightfully using their position and persona to influence those who lack the motivation to go on with life when diagnosed with the disease. Their contribution therefore must not go unnoticed. They understand and have experienced how it is to live with cancer, and therefore, try to make the world a better place for patients to live in.

Strong self-belief and motivation are the first steps to any successful outcome in Oncology. A positive perception towards life is at the root of defeating this disease – it provides a boost of energy and enthusiasm to say and believe “I can beat cancer.”

The writer is an oncologist and medical director at Portea, a home healthcare company