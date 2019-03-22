Home Cities Hyderabad

BBMP gets 3 months’ time to shift temple  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Thursday gave three months’ time to Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to shift the Shanimahadeva temple situated at Okalipuram junction. The division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar passed this order while disposing of a public interest litigation petition seeking directions to the authorities to demolish the temple near the city railway station.

Earlier, the BBMP’s counsel submitted that the discussions were being held to convince the general public and authorities to shift the temple next to a Ganesha temple. It also said that the temple has become a hindrance to the ongoing grade separator work.  

The Railways’ counsel informed the court that the Railways had given up the land in question to the BBMP which agreed in return to provide three acres of land near Binny Mills. Petitioner K S Subramanyam, a resident of Mathikere, had sought the court’s intervention saying that the temple was built unauthorisedly on the Railways’ property, and it was causing hurdles for traffic movement.

