Missing JNTU student from J&K traced in Odisha

A JNTU student from Jammu & Kashmir who went missing from the college hostel two days ago has been traced at Balasore railway station in Odisha.

Published: 22nd March 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 08:42 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A JNTU student from Jammu & Kashmir who went missing from the college hostel two days ago has been traced at Balasore railway station in Odisha. Amit Kanwal Pandita, fearing that he would not be allowed to appear for the semester exam due to less attendance, went absconding, police said.

According to police, CCTV footage found that Amit travelled to Secunderabad railway station, from where he left for Kolkata. It is suspected that he could have travelled till Vijayawada or Vizag from Secunderabad and changed into another train to continue his journey to Kolkata. Even as police formed search teams to trace him, his friends got to know that he was travelling to Kolkata and alerted the police and family members.

On being informed about his journey, Amit’s father Kanwal Pandita, alerted his friend in Odisha, who then contacted Amit and met him at Balasore railway station.

