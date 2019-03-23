Home Cities Hyderabad

Beyond Bihar’s Litti Chokha, UP’s Awadhi Biryani

A small place near Botanical Gardens in Kondapur is catching the fancy of the diners due to its diverse regional dishes.

Published: 23rd March 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Sabyasachi Roy Chaudhuri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Among the current trends in dining out is an increased interest in regional cuisines. In fact, enthusiastic food lovers are going beyond  regional food to what is being called as micro-cuisines, the food of a particular area in a state, examples being Malwani or Coorgi food.  Though Hyderabad is perceived as slightly lagging in this aspect, recent times have seen restaurants exploring much beyond the usual regional suspects such as Punjabi and Bengali.

A small place near Botanical Gardens in Kondapur is catching the fancy of the diners due to its diverse regional dishes. Mota Kababi, the 12-seater place is owned and operated by Pratyush Anand, an IT professional and food enthusiast. Interested in cooking since childhood, Pratyush hails from Araria in Bihar and has spent a significant number of years in Nagpur and Lucknow. His place thus has delicacies from all of these three places. Among the Bihari dishes is the well-known Litti Chokha, where the sattu stuffed litties are available in baked or fried versions. The potato chokha is accompanied by Baigan Bharta. You also have the option of going chicken curry along with the litti.

The signature dish here is the Bihari style Ghee Mutton. The mutton is slow-cooked over coal for hours after marinating it a special masala which is brought from Bihar. Mustard oil, ghee, whole spices, and whole garlic bulbs add to the taste. The result is pure bliss when combined with the rotis. Pratyush tells me that in the villages this preparation is usually done using cowdung cakes as fuel, which gave a different flavour to the dish. Saoji Mutton, a recipe from Vidarbha, a fiercely spicy curry from a community of weavers is another must-have.

A few dishes from Awadh here also deserve a mention too as the chef here is from Lucknow and an expert in Nawabi dishes. The Awadhi Biryani is moist and aromatic, but leave your Hyderabadi inhibitions behind when you try it. The biryanis from the two princely states are as different as chalk and cheese. Do not expect the strong masala that you are accustomed to, and instead soak in the flavours of the dish. A number of kababs such as the galouti, shammi and boti kababs should also be tried here, to be enjoyed with Awadhi sheermal and ulte tawa ke parathe. For customers who are in a hurry, Mota Kababi has kabab rolls wrapped in the paratha, and Karachi style bun kababs, where kababs are stuffed in a bun. Mota Kababi is open only in the evening now.

Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp