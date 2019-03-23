Feasting with Fatima,Fasting with dates

Vijaya Pratap By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: My experiences in Sharjah were varied and very interesting: I could see the other facet of the Emirate that goes beyond oil and opulence.

The Rain Room:

I walked in the pouring rain without getting wet! No umbrella, no raincoat. How?? I walked very slowly, moved my limbs in slow motion so that not a single drop would fall on me. Sounds intriguing? It works with motion sensors that detect the movements of the human body and the result is sheer magic. Don’t believe? Then you should be in the rain yourself to know how it happens. The Rain Room in Sharjah was a unique experience...a fun activity that you’d love!

Fatima Ahmed Almogan:

A gracious and great hostess, the lunch at her spacious house was a grand affair: she entertains visiting tourist groups with a lot of warmth, overflowing love and a great pride for her Bedouin culture. She welcomed us by showering pink bougainvillaea petals while passionately chanting some blessings, waved the mabkhara spreading around a pleasant fragrance of the incense; offered us dates and coffee. Not just that, she educated us on coffee culture/etiquette, and on women empowerment in their country. An elaborate lunch followed, where she explained each dish. Baby shark featured prominently among the biryanis. She joined us and ate the delicious grilled fish with white rice and ghee. The desserts were sumptuous and of a large variety. Later she lent us her clothes and costume jewellery and helped us dress up ceremonially like the locals for occasions. Needless to say, we had a great time trying to look like true Arabs and taking pictures.

Falcons at Fujairah:

On a long drive on the road, we travelled to the East Coast and landed at the Birds of Prey Centre – Fujairah. We saw falcons, eagles, hawks, owls, buzzards and vultures, most of them caged and looking sad (though well-cared). We were not destined to watch the “Birds of Prey” show as it kept on drizzling every time the show started. Jerry, the British gentleman from Birmingham, who has almost settled down in Kalba briefed us on the subject: the Bedouin tribes of the Arabian Peninsula have a long tradition of working with birds of prey. Every year they would trap falcons on their southerly migration. Men would train the birds and use them to catch all kinds of migrating wildfowl. For families living in an inhospitable place, the falcons’ hunting skills brought necessary food. In the springtime, the falcons were released back into the wild.

Kingfisher Lodge, Kalba (East Coast):

By the time we reached the resort, it was beautiful dusk – the faint sun was just melting into the sea. Oozing luxury, peace and serenity the resort features an arid island landscape where water, air, and wildlife create an awe-inspiring setting. The beauty of the pristine beach and Indian Ocean waters is matched perfectly by refined interiors in soft beiges, blues and desert browns. One can kayak through the mangroves or watch the turtles hatch along the banks of the estuary. We did neither but sat in the cabanas, watched the sea endlessly; enjoyed the sunshine, and the serene ambience. It’s mostly silent in the Kingfisher Lodge except for the birdcalls, the sound of the waves and the gentle roar of the wind: all play a symphony in the background. The idyllic ambience elevates the soul and makes you forget that a huge, chaotic world exists beyond this lovely little one. The delicious food and a private pool to soak in and gaze into the horizon thoroughly spoil you.

Candice drove us in her buggy to Kalba Creek. I always associated creeks with romance and rendezvous (fed on some old romantic fiction of the Victorian period). It is endowed with estuaries and lagoons and a few left over mangroves, as most of the mangrove trees were chopped to make room for the university buildings. It is also the habitat of indigenous white-collared kingfishers (the resort gets its name from this bird), turtles, a variety of other migratory birds and birds of preys.

Classic Cars:

On the way back from the East Coast we stopped at the Sharjah Classic Car Museum that is filled with vintage beauties previously owned by royalty and some super rich sheikhs. As usual, tourists usually get excited and take hundreds of pictures here, hence they left one antique car exclusively for visitors to get behind the wheel and click selfies.

Date a day – a sweet ‘takeaway’ from Arabia:

I followed our guide Allen’s advice along with the ‘gyan’ he imparted on the trip. All that feasting at Fatima’s and the Kingfisher’s tipped the scales, and that’s when I decided to go on a fast. I ate one 320-calorie date (highly recommended by Allen) and lo! I could skip my breakfast and lunch: it was so energising, filling, and no hunger pangs! Oh my god!! Does the date hold the key to the Bedouin energy? Looks like it does! Next time you want to miss a meal, have a date. Make sure it is the huge, 320-calorie one, sold in the souks of Sharjah.

Fact file:

(The author is a documentary filmmaker and travel writer; she blogs at vijayaprataptravelandbeyond.com)