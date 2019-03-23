Health centres told not to give pills to infants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the death of two babies and 34 babies getting admitted due to wrong medication being given by staff at Nampally Urban Primary Health Centre post-immunisation, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare issued directions to District Medical and Health Officers and District Immunisation Officers to avoid such incidents in the future.One of the rules said that no infant below one year of age should be given tablets after immunisation and if infant catches fever, only paracetamol drops must be administered.