Free Software Movement of India asks ECI to bring digital, social media reforms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad -Based Free Software Movement of India (FSMI) submitted a representation to the Election Commission of India demanding various digital and social media reforms, including the monitoring of online spending of political parties, in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The representation titled, ‘Tech For Democracy’, highlighted the various instances of data-related issues that have come up involving political parties.

It said, “Unlike campaigning through other forms of media, digital media campaigns are often difficult to analyse as both the amount of money involved and the methodology used for targeting remains at the back-end; they are exclusive domains of digital monopolies. Similarly, unlike other media, there are few regulations across the globe on campaigns via digital media.”

The FSMI, in its representation, also took note of the recent meeting the Election Commission of India had with social media players, an outcome of which was the formulation of Code of Ethics for social media.

"The Election Commission should reveal any discussions it has had with the digital giants in the run-up to the elections about the process," FSMI said.

It also urged the ECI to be more transparent with regard to the verification process it has been employing for approving political ads for social media platforms.

It said, "The verification process announced by various firms must be certified by the Election Commission and must be transparent. These safeguards have been implemented in other countries too, especially the US, but reports have pointed to the ease with which they can be scammed."

‘Not a crime to ask questions’

During an event organised to apprise youth on how data is being used by corporate firms, and political parties to influence voters, badminton player Jwala Gutta whose name was deleted during the Assembly elections claimed that it ‘may have been’ done because she was vocal about her criticism of the government. “You do not become a criminal if you ask questions to the government. People who ask questions are easy targets.”