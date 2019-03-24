Home Cities Hyderabad

Free Software Movement of India asks ECI to bring digital, social media reforms

The representation titled, ‘Tech For Democracy’, highlighted the various instances of data-related issues that have come up involving political parties.

Published: 24th March 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Badminton player Jwala Gutta at the seminar—Tech Democracy— organised by Free Software Movement of India, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Badminton player Jwala Gutta at the seminar—Tech Democracy— organised by Free Software Movement of India, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad -Based Free Software Movement of India (FSMI) submitted a representation to the Election Commission of India demanding various digital and social media reforms, including the monitoring of online spending of political parties, in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The representation titled, ‘Tech For Democracy’, highlighted the various instances of data-related issues that have come up involving political parties.

It said, “Unlike campaigning through other forms of media, digital media campaigns are often difficult to analyse as both the amount of money involved and the methodology used for targeting remains at the back-end; they are exclusive domains of digital monopolies. Similarly, unlike other media, there are few regulations across the globe on campaigns via digital media.”

The FSMI, in its representation, also took note of the recent meeting the Election Commission of India had with social media players, an outcome of which was the formulation of Code of Ethics for social media.

"The Election Commission should reveal any discussions it has had with the digital giants in the run-up to the elections about the process," FSMI said.

It also urged the ECI to be more transparent with regard to the verification process it has been employing for approving political ads for social media platforms.

It said, "The verification process announced by various firms must be certified by the Election Commission and must be transparent. These safeguards have been implemented in other countries too, especially the US, but reports have pointed to the ease with which they can be scammed."

‘Not a crime to ask questions’

During an event organised to apprise youth on how data is being used by corporate firms, and political parties to influence voters, badminton player Jwala Gutta whose name was deleted during the Assembly elections claimed that it ‘may have been’ done because she was vocal about her criticism of the government. “You do not become a criminal if you ask questions to the government. People who ask questions are easy targets.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Free Software Movement of India ECI social media digital media

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp