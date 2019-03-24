Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Central Crime Station police arrests priest for duping man of Rs 75 lakh

Based on a tip-off, CCS police went to Nagar Haveli to arrest Kirte Pandey and later brought him to the city on a transit warrant.

Published: 24th March 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old priest for duping a devotee under the pretext of appointing him as vice chairman of the Employees Provident Fund Organization. The priest, police said, took Rs 75 lakh from the victim.

The accused, Sonu Kirte Pandey, is a resident of Dadar and Nagar Haveli. His wife Jyothi Pandey and associates Rajiv Kumar Yadav, Ajay Girish and Girish Verma are absconding. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), CCS Avinash Mohanty said the accused had come in contact with the complainant while performing a pooja in the city.

Pandey and his associates had convinced the complainant that they could get him appointed as the vice chairman, a nominated post, in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation. They showed his forged letters, apparently from senior officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Prime Minister’s Office.

Based on a tip-off, CCS police went to Nagar Haveli to arrest Kirte Pandey and later brought him to the city on a transit warrant. He would be produced in a court for judicial remand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Central Crime Station Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp