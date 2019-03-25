Four associates of slain gangster Nayeem arrested over encroachment bid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four associates of slain gangster Nayeemuddin were arrested by Rachakonda police on charges of criminal trespass, cheating and extortion. They had allegedly tried to take over a land parcel located in Mallapuram village in Yadagirgutta police station jurisdiction. While Syed Niloufer, G Mallaikarjun, K Raju and K Santosh were arrested, five others involved in the offence continue to be absconding.

Two weeks ago a Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yadadri) and an Inspector (Bhongir) were transferred for failing to control the gang’s activities. Soon afterwards, Nayeemuddin’s wife Mohd Hasina Begum and associates Pasham Srinivas, Abdul Faheem, Abdul Nazer and T Srinivas were arrested for selling benami properties in Bhongir district. As much as Rs 88.37 lakh cash and four vehicles were seized from them.

According to police, Niloufer and the other accused threatened K Narsimhulu of Mallapuram village, stating that the latter’s land was in a dispute and struck in the court and demanded that the land be given away to ‘bhai (big brother)’. They threatened to kill him if he did not obey ‘bhai’. A few days later, they fenced the land and fixed boundary stones and also got the land registered in the names of Nayeemuddin’s associates. Narsimhulu lodged a complaint with police recently and the accused were arrested and sent to remand on Sunday.

The controversial naxal-turned-gangster Nayeemuddin had died in a police encounter in 2016. He is accused of killing of KS Vyas, an IPS officer in the State.