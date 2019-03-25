Home Cities Hyderabad

Andhra youth dies at music festival in Hyderabad

A youngster from Andhra Pradesh who had come to the city to take part in the Sunburn Festival on Saturday, died under suspicious circumstances.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youngster from Andhra Pradesh who had come to the city to take part in the Sunburn Festival on Saturday, died under suspicious circumstances. M Tulasiram had collapsed at the venue and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment, said police.

Tulasiram has graduated an year ago and was searching for a job. M Tulasiram, along with seven other friends came to the city to attend the music festival. While the event was going on, the youngsters consumed alcohol and were dancing to the music.

Tulasiram suddenly fell down. Later, a few hours later, he was found dead at a hospital. Tulasiram’s cousin Ganesh said there were injuries on Tulasiram’s face. A case of suspicious death has been registered.

