Blasting at construction site injures one

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of ‘D Address’ apartments at Gachibowli had a narrow escape, as stone pieces from an explosion at a neighboring construction site landed in their apartments, breaking window panes and injuring one of the watchmen.

According to police, D Address apartment is located behind the IKEA showroom, close to where Phoenix Forever builders are carrying out excavation works. While carrying out stone blasting on Sunday, the blasted stone pieces flung into different directions and entered the D Address apartment. One of the watchmen N Nagasai(39) received an injury on his nose. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital.