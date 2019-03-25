Home Cities Hyderabad

Commuter’s SMS to minister sparks inquiry against RTC

The said passenger reportedly waited for a long time, after which he got an alternate arrangement.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:25 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After receiving a grievance message from a passenger awaiting an RTC bus at the airport, Telangana to the Transport Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy ordered an enquiry into the incident on Sunday. Having received a complaint via SMS about how there were no officials or buses present at the depot, the minister talked to TSRTC Executive Director Ravinder and ordered that an enquiry be conducted against the absent officials. He also called for the suspension of the staff, if the allegation was found to be true.

The SMS was sent by a passenger who had landed from Ahmedabad. His complaint stated that despite having pre-booked tickets, there were no buses available nor officials present at the RTC booth for enquiry since 10.30 am. The said passenger reportedly waited for a long time, after which he got an alternate arrangement.

