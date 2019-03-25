Home Cities Hyderabad

Man with gold in underpants nabbed at Hyderabad airport

Police personnel stationed at RGI Airport on Sunday helped Customs officials nab a passenger trying to smuggle 340 grams of gold in the form of paste.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:24 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police personnel stationed at RGI Airport on Sunday helped Customs officials nab a passenger trying to smuggle 340 grams of gold in the form of paste. The paste was stuffed into three polythene covers and concealed in his underpants. Another passenger, who had replaced the transformer plates in a toy car with gold, was also caught by Customs officials at the airport.

The passenger with the gold paste had gotten off an Airasia flight (AK 69) from Malaysia. He was intercepted before he could move further. However, no dutiable material could be found in his possession. But once he had left the terminal building and entered the parking area, he was found handing over some material to a person waiting for him.Sub-inspector M Venkateswarlu and constables Srisailam and Raju, who noticed this suspicious activity apprehended the passenger.

