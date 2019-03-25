NGRI holds talk on ‘water sustainability’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Geophysical Research Institute on Friday organised a panel discussion on the topic ‘Scientific Solutions for Water Sustainability of Telangana State’. Talks regarding the water crisis in the State and the solutions to tackle it were held on the occasion.“Telangana has been facing such challenges due to the rainfall deficit. There should be better coordination among the Central, State departments and research institutes for water management,” said Pandith Madhnure, Director, TSGWD.