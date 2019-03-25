Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad woman sets herself ablaze after man barges into house

Saturday night, when her husband  --  a TSRTC driver was away at work -- the neighbour K Naresh barged into her flat in an intoxicated condition.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old home maker allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze, upset over a drunken neighbour barging into her house. K Prashanthi, a mother of two children succumbed to burn injuries on Sunday.

According to police, Prashanthi, along with her husband Ramesh Reddy and two children,were residing at Pavangiri colony. On Saturday night, when her husband  --  a TSRTC driver was away at work -- the neighbour K Naresh barged into her flat in an intoxicated condition.

After sometime, Naresh’s wife Swati came to Prashanthi and entered into an argument with her over why her husband was in Prashanthi’s  house. Swati also raised a suspicion if Prashanthi was having an affair with her husband.Offended with this, Prashanthi immolated herself inside their flat.

Sexual harassment

