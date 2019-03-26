Errabelli asks non-TRS picks to withdraw

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Panchayat Raj minister and TRS leader Errabelli Dayakar Rao has a suggestion for all candidates at Warangal Lok Sabha constituency, except of course for TRS’ Pasunuri Dayakar: “Withdraw your nominations.” Errabelli believes Pasunuri Dayakar Rao’s victory is a foregone conclusion, so other candidates should just withdraw their nominations so that he can be elected unanimously.

“We all know Pasunuriis going to win anyway. It would be good if the other candidates back off and let him get elected unanimously. Why spend energy and money on a losing battle,” he said. Errabelli, former minister Kadiyam Srihari and MLAs D Vinay Bhaskar, T Rajaiah, N Narender, Aroori Ramesh accompanied Pasunuri as he filed his nomination here.