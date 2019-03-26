Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority commences water hyacinth removal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed the clean up of as many as 20 lakes in the first phase, for which the State government has already given green signal.

As part of the improvement of polluted lakes, HMDA has procured two Floating Trash Collectors (FTC), which moves in the water body duly collecting the trash and the floating material, along with water hyacinth and weeds, etc.

The HMDA has commenced the cleaning works at Chandan Cheruvu, Jillelguda (V), Mancheryal Talab, Meerpet, (V), Saroomagar Mandal and Rampally Lake in Keesara Mandal on Monday. The works were inspected by Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD). The FTCs will be deployed at the lakes in urban area wherever the hyacinth is growing.