Hyderabad man attempts self-immolation inside Langar Houz police station

By ANI

HYDERABAD: A man attempted to commit suicide on Monday by setting himself on fire inside the Lungerhouse police station in Hyderabad.

Ch Srinivas, Circle Inspector, Lungerhouse police station said: "A person named Adil came into the station on March 25 at 8:30 pm to lodge a complaint. After lodging the complaint he went outside, poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire".

According to Srinivas, head police constable along with others immediately doused the fire.

The victim, who received 20 per cent burn injuries, was later taken to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

The inspector also revealed that Adil attempted to kill himself over love failure.