Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man attempts self-immolation inside Langar Houz police station

The victim identified as Adil suffered 20 per cent burn injuries and was later taken to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

Published: 26th March 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: A man attempted to commit suicide on Monday by setting himself on fire inside the Lungerhouse police station in Hyderabad.

Ch Srinivas, Circle Inspector, Lungerhouse police station said: "A person named Adil came into the station on March 25 at 8:30 pm to lodge a complaint. After lodging the complaint he went outside, poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire".

According to Srinivas, head police constable along with others immediately doused the fire.

The victim, who received 20 per cent burn injuries, was later taken to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

The inspector also revealed that Adil attempted to kill himself over love failure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
self immolation Langar Houz police station Hyderabad crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp