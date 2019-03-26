Teacher jailed for sexual abuse ends life in Hyderabad prison 

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old undertrial allegedly committed suicide in the central prison here, jail officials said Monday.

The prisoner, working as a PT master in a private school here, was lodged in the jail on March 23 after he was booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student at the school, they said.

On Sunday night, he attempted suicide by hanging himself in the toilet, they said.

The other prisoners alerted the jail staff, who immediately shifted him to a state-run hospital where the doctors declared him dead, they added.