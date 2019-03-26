Home Cities Hyderabad

Teacher jailed for sexual abuse ends life in Hyderabad prison 

The prisoner, working as a PT master in a private school here, was lodged in the jail on March 23 after he was booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student at the school,

Published: 26th March 2019 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old undertrial allegedly committed suicide in the central prison here, jail officials said Monday.

The prisoner, working as a PT master in a private school here, was lodged in the jail on March 23 after he was booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student at the school, they said.

On Sunday night, he attempted suicide by hanging himself in the toilet, they said.

The other prisoners alerted the jail staff, who immediately shifted him to a state-run hospital where the doctors declared him dead, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual harrasment Teacher hyderabad POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp