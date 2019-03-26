Hyderabad's Virinchi hospital booked for negligence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Punjaguta police on Monday booked a case of causing death due to negligence against the Virinchi Hospitals after the death of a Singareni Collieries Co Ltd employee admitted to the hospital on Sunday night.

The deceased identified as Sangeetha Rao was admitted to the hospital for an operation after gangrene was identified on the little toe of her left foot. Rao was admitted to the hospital on March 14 and was operated upon on March 23.

The patient died within 24 hours of the operation despite the doctors declaring a stable condition. Rao’s family has alleged that the doctors also refused to inform the proper cause of the death. A note released by the Virinchi Hospitals said that despite best efforts, Rao could not be saved.