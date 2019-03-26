Woman and partner held for 6-yr-old niece’s murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman, with the help of her partner, allegedly killed her six-year-old niece at Malkajgiri, with the intention of getting rid of her.

The child was being taken care of by her grandmother Pentamma after the death of her mother. According to police, the accused believed that if the child was out of their lives, the money spent on her welfare could made use of for their own expenses. Malkajgiri police on Monday arrested the deceased child’s aunt M Krishna Kumari and her partner H Shiva Reddy, alias Shyam.

On Saturday night, when the couple were trying to bury the child at the Kushaiguda burial ground, guards noticed suspicious activity and alerted the police. Malkajgiri police, after preliminary examination, registered a case. Doctors found injuries on the girl’s body and confirmed murder.

Krishna Kumari and Shyam were detained for questioning and they confessed to smothering the child and killing her on Friday night. They did so to get hold of the money that Pentamma used to spend on the child.