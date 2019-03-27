66-year-old man gets 10-yr jail for rape

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a 66-year-old man to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a penalty of Rs 15,000 for a rape he committed in 2006. The incident occurred in the accused Waheed Khan’s house at Banjara Hills here where the victim was working as a maid.

According to police, the victim who was 18 years old at the time of offence, lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police.

On receiving the complaint, police arrested him on the same day. However, the case took 13 long years to see its conclusion as the victim left the city.

As she was crucial for the statements to be recorded and for the evidence, the trial was delayed. However, once she returned to Hyderabad after three years, the trial resumed. Khan now been convicted under Section 376 of IPC for rape and sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.