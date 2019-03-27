Home Cities Hyderabad

Cell tower firms owe Rs 14 crore tax dues to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

As many as 12 cell tower companies owe Rs 14 crore property tax dues to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). 

Published: 27th March 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

money, currency, freud

Image used for representational purposes only(File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 12 cell tower companies owe Rs 14 crore property tax dues to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).  GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore after convening a meeting with the representatives of cellular tower companies on Tuesday asked them to clear the pending dues immediately, and warned them of action if dues are not paid.

The property tax dues include ATC Telecom (Rs 15.96 lakh),  VIOM (Rs 2.88 crore), Reliance JI0 /CT (Rs 3.48 crore),  Ascend Telicom Infrastructure Pvt Limited  (Rs 74.27 lakh), BSNL (Rs 2.25 crore), Chenni Network (Rs  84.31 lakh), GTL Infrastructure (Rs 90.71 lakh), Idea (Rs 5.94 lakh), Reliance Communication Ltd (Rs 3.27 crore), Tower Vision (Rs 35.92 lakh), Saurava Towers (Rs 18,000).

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp