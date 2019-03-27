Cell tower firms owe Rs 14 crore tax dues to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 12 cell tower companies owe Rs 14 crore property tax dues to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore after convening a meeting with the representatives of cellular tower companies on Tuesday asked them to clear the pending dues immediately, and warned them of action if dues are not paid.

The property tax dues include ATC Telecom (Rs 15.96 lakh), VIOM (Rs 2.88 crore), Reliance JI0 /CT (Rs 3.48 crore), Ascend Telicom Infrastructure Pvt Limited (Rs 74.27 lakh), BSNL (Rs 2.25 crore), Chenni Network (Rs 84.31 lakh), GTL Infrastructure (Rs 90.71 lakh), Idea (Rs 5.94 lakh), Reliance Communication Ltd (Rs 3.27 crore), Tower Vision (Rs 35.92 lakh), Saurava Towers (Rs 18,000).