City-based activist Lubna Sarwath seeks cancellation of NOC by Airports Authority of India to Aparna land

As the ownership of survey number 137 in the Masjid Banda lake lies with the revenue department, the government should ensure cancellation of NOC issued by AAI.

Published: 27th March 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based lake protection activist Lubna Sarwath wrote to Ranga Reddy district Collector and chairman of the Lake Protection Committee, highlighting alleged encroachment of lake due to discrepancy in issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Airports Authority of India(AAI) to real estate developer, Aparna Infra Housing Pvt Ltd, for allowing high-raised constructions.  

In her letter on Tuesday, she alleged that one of the land parcels to which the AAI has issued an NOC for the real estate developer - survey number 137 of Kondapur, in Serilingampally mandal, is actually a part of the Masjid Banda lake. 

She said that according to the cadastral map of the lake developed by HMDA, survey number 137 falls in the Masjid Banda lake and demanded that the NOC issued by AAI be cancelled.  Sarwath pointed out that according to one of the clauses in the NOC, in case of any discrepancy being pointed out in the land demarcation for which NOC was sought, designated officer should be requested for cancellation of the NOC.

As the ownership of survey number 137 in the Masjid Banda lake lies with the revenue department, the government should ensure cancellation of NOC issued by AAI.

