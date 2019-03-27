Home Cities Hyderabad

Cubing like a boss

Published: 27th March 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When Harsha Paladugu watched a YouTube video of a man solving the Rubik’s Cube really fast, little did he know that he would become a world champion by 15. Harsha has rank 1 in Pyramix Cubing in the USA and occupies sixth rank worldwide.

The teenager developed an interest in solving cubes after he watched a couple of YouTube videos. Then one day, a friend brought a Rubik’s Cube to school and they decided to learn how to solve it.

Harsha, who is studying in IXth grade in Ohio in the USA, says that his favourite subject is Mathematics, but he wants to study medicine. His father, who has a software business in America, is from Kakinada and his mother is from Visakhapatnam.

When asked what attracts him to solving cubes, he says: “What fascinates me about the Rubik’s Cube is that I can keep improving on it. There are various versions of of the Rubik’s cube like the 3*3*3, the pyramix, 2*2, megaminx etc. I have taken part in 18 tournaments till now - 17 in the USA and one in Hyderabad. I am looking forward to take part in the US national tournament now.”

Talking about his role model, Harsha says: “Drew Brads is my hero in this field. He is from the US and the best cube speedsolver out there. He was the reason I started practising pyramix.”

This cubing star was recently in the city for an event organised by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) and World Cube Association. These funds will provide free medication support for people suffering from cancer.

On the occasion, Harsha said, “We are working as we speak to bring a chapter of LLS and create LLS India. This will help patients who cannot afford treatment.”

