Teens turn entrepreneurs with enterprise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four “Studentpreneurs” stole the show at Pretx, a one-day lifestyle exhibition for youngsters this week, The flea market-kind of event which featured clothes, curios, jewellery, home sécor, music, food, games etc had stalsl such as Raveena’s World, Sneha Jain, Scented Summer Spray of Amulya Adusmilli & Niharika Bodla; Persia’s Jewellery Empire by Arissa Sur.

The students of Oakridge International School said they were inspired by their folks at home to set up these pop-up stalls. The students entrepreneurs, much like their elder peers, managed to put up a professional presentation of their stalls, pitched for their products and even printed brochures and visiting cards.

“My mom is an artist. I got inspired by her. I made a cousin of mine courier pebbles from River Ganges. I have hand painted each of these 100 pebbles. It took two hours to paint each of these pebbles, which can be used as decorative items, paperweights and what not. I sell them from `100-600, explained Raveena, a Class V student of Oakridge International School, Nanakramguda. She had her stall along with many established and enterprising women at Pretx.

Sneha Jalan showcased Bath Bombs which are round shaped soaps, which have to be diluted in water and then take the bath. Sneha named “BathWishWish” her company, she developed CRED BOMBS, organic Bath bombs.

“I use herbal and organic products for my skin on Sundays. I feel it will be a good habit for others too, says Sneha. Niharika Bodla,9, and Amulya Adusumilli, 10, embarked on their journey of entrepreneurship while still at school. Their product, Scented Summer Spray, which also is the name of their company. It is a perfume and room freshener. This scented fragrance also keeps human beings cool during this summer weather says both girls very confidently.

Arissa Sur, a ten years old fifth standard student is fascinated by jewellery. So she established a company named “Persia’s Jewellry Empire”. These are handmade earrings. I like wearing jewellery. So instead of buying jewellery I wanted to make my own jewellery, she states. As a result of this quest I have come out with novel ear rings made out of colourful threads, she explains.