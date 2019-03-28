Home Cities Hyderabad

Idea of common mobility card gains steam

Joshi conducted a review meeting at the Secretariat Wednesday.

Published: 28th March 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Wednesday directed officials concerned to prepare a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the selections of agency that would issue common mobility cards to passengers using transport services like RTC buses, Metro Rail, MMTS, auto-rickshaws and cabs in the city. Joshi conducted a review meeting at the Secretariat Wednesday.

MAUD Principal Secy, IT Principal Secy Jayesh Ranjan, Transport Principal Secy Sunil Sharma, SCR general manager, RTC executive director Purushottam Naik, L&T officials, representatives of service providers such as Uber and Ola, and leaders of auto unions attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp