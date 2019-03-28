Idea of common mobility card gains steam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Wednesday directed officials concerned to prepare a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the selections of agency that would issue common mobility cards to passengers using transport services like RTC buses, Metro Rail, MMTS, auto-rickshaws and cabs in the city. Joshi conducted a review meeting at the Secretariat Wednesday.

MAUD Principal Secy, IT Principal Secy Jayesh Ranjan, Transport Principal Secy Sunil Sharma, SCR general manager, RTC executive director Purushottam Naik, L&T officials, representatives of service providers such as Uber and Ola, and leaders of auto unions attended the meeting.