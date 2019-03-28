Home Cities Hyderabad

Minor girl dies five days after pool mishap in Hyderabad

On Saturday, the girl fell unconscious after she accidentally went towards the deeper side of the pool at Surya Nagar in Alwal.

Published: 28th March 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Pool

For representational purposes

By ANI

HYDERABAD: A five-year-old girl who was undergoing treatment after being rescued from drowning at a private swimming pool in Alwal, died at the hospital on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the girl fell unconscious after she accidentally went towards the deeper side of the pool at Surya Nagar in Alwal.

Soon after the incident, the girl was rushed to a local hospital by the management of the pool, police said.

The child was identified as Aadhya, a resident of Father Balaiah Nagar Colony of Alwal.

The body has been shifted to a government hospital for post mortem.

The child's parents have alleged negligence on behalf of the management and coach.

A case has been lodged under section 164 of the code of criminal procedure.

Further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad pool mishap Alwal Alwal pool mishap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp