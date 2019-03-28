Minor girl dies five days after pool mishap in Hyderabad

By ANI

HYDERABAD: A five-year-old girl who was undergoing treatment after being rescued from drowning at a private swimming pool in Alwal, died at the hospital on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the girl fell unconscious after she accidentally went towards the deeper side of the pool at Surya Nagar in Alwal.

Soon after the incident, the girl was rushed to a local hospital by the management of the pool, police said.

The child was identified as Aadhya, a resident of Father Balaiah Nagar Colony of Alwal.

The body has been shifted to a government hospital for post mortem.

The child's parents have alleged negligence on behalf of the management and coach.

A case has been lodged under section 164 of the code of criminal procedure.

Further investigation is underway.