Osmania University presents Rs 75-crore deficit budget for 2019-20

Presenting the budget before the Academic Senate here on Wednesday, Prof  K Shankariah, dean, Faculty of Commerce, pointed out that the deficit was in spite of pooling all resources available with the

Osmania University. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a repeat of last financial year, this year too Osmania University has presented a budget that is short by Rs 75 crore. The university has Rs 542.66 cr at its disposal for utilisation as against an estimated expenditure of Rs 617.66 cr for the year 2019-20.

Presenting the budget before the Academic Senate here on Wednesday, Prof  K Shankariah, dean, Faculty of Commerce, pointed out that the deficit was in spite of pooling all resources available with the University.

With a major chunk of the expenditure going towards payment of salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff and pensions, vice-chancellor Prof S Ramachandram, said since the amount is insufficient, the administration will have to make adjustments.

In addition, OU plans to request the State government to sanction a full-fledged and enhanced grant to plug the budget deficit. “We are hoping, the State government will enhance the block grant by 15 per cent which is around `45 crore. To cover the remaining `30 cr deficit, we will raise revenues internally,”  the VC said.   

With the financial assistance of the State Government, the University plans to take up restoration and maintenance of old hostel buildings on the campus and constituent colleges at an estimated cost `10 cr each.  Also proposed are development of sports facilities for students and employees.

The varsity also accorded permission for construction of girls hostel on the premises of Nizam College. Prof GB Reddy, Dean of Law College, said that though three new courses have been started, there has been no proportional increase in infrastructure.

Osmania University

