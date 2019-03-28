‘Protect newly ‘discovered’ lake’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what seems to be yet another reminder of the State government’s apathy towards protecting water bodies in and around Hyderabad, an un-notified lake has been ‘discovered’ in Budvel.

The water body has already been filled up with mud. Lake-protection activists are demanding that it be notified before it vanishes like many other water bodies in the city. They also want the authorities to work towards reviving it.

City-based lake protection activist, Lubna Sarwath wrote a mail to the Ranga Reddy District Collector, stating that according to a topology map of Survey of India map, a water body does indeed exist in Budvel. She also attached a picture of the map along with Google Earth pictures from the last few years that prove the existence of the lake. Even in a picture from 2017, the lake could be seen brimming with water.

However, in a picture from January this year, water appears to have vanished. Sarwath, in her mail, demanded that the lake be notified along with documentation of the lake’s details such as its full tank level and coordinates, followed by conduction of lake restoration works like dredging so as to improve its water storage capacity.

She also marked a copy of the mail to the TS Legal Services Authority, to take immediate action in the matter.