Head constable, travel agent arrested for alleged links with visa fraud, trafficking racket in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad cops arrested a head constable and a licensed travel agent for their alleged links with an international human trafficking and visa fraud racket that was busted recently.

The arrested persons are Manjoor Khan and Anjaneyulu Naidu. Khan was earlier working at the Bureau of Immigration at the RGI Airport. After the racket was busted on March 19, he was repatriated to his parent department.

Investigations revealed that he collected huge amounts from suspicious foreign travellers without proper documents. Anjaneyulu used to procure passports, entry VISAs, Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) via courier at the Kuwait Embassy in Mumbai. He then got the passports stamped and sent back the passports to Hyderabad.