Hyderabad home guard finds Rs 10,000, hands it to cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A home guard posted at the Telangana DGP office found Rs 10,000 at an ATM in Jagathgirigutta in the city on Thursday.

The incident happened when he went to withdraw cash from a Bank of India ATM booth near his house, in Anjaiah Nagar.

The surprised guard, Mahinder, counted the cash and went straight to the police station, where he informed the officials and met Inspector Jagathgirigutta K Srinivasulu, to whom he explained the situation and handed the money.

The police have launched an inquiry to find the account-holder who left the booth without collecting the money.

As there was a delay in dispensing the cash from the machine, it is likely that the person through the transaction failed and walked out.

The inspector said the police are in the process of finding the customer who tried to withdraw the money. “After verifying his identity, the cash will be handed over to him,” Srinivasulu said.