Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based organisation launches YouTube series on polls

The Youtube series, which has been on air since March 16, has already opened to a wide response with at least 1.7k views on the 10-minute explainer about the methodology of the Indian election.

Published: 29th March 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Youtube screengrab of the video series DECODE.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when fake news and false information is rampant on the internet and driving several netizens from the news media, Factly, a Hyderabad-based initiative, has launched a video series on YouTube to demystify elections and related subjects. DECODE, the video series has been made in order to help voters understand the voting process and bust myths about policy misinterpretation ahead of the 17the Lok Sabha elections. The Youtube series, which has been on air since March 16, has already opened to a wide response with at least 1.7k views on the 10-minute explainer about the methodology of the Indian election.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“In our interaction with people, we realised that people want to engage with political and policy issues but find them monotonous. With this initiative we are making policy issues entertaining and engaging,” noted Rakesh Dubbudu, founder of Factly. The fact-checking initiative has been in place for years now, however, the weekly Youtube series started only a few days ago, in view of the elections. “This is the best time to educate people about the democratic process as there is a lot of excitement and chatter about these things,” added Rakesh.  

Rakesh further added that the main motive of Factly is to bust fake news. “Fake news takes over when there is no credible information. We will be giving official sources on government websites so that people can verify the facts for themselves,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YouTube Series Lok Sabha Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp