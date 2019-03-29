Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad woman urges Sushma Swaraj to rescue her son stranded in Bangladesh

A woman from Hyderabad has appealed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to rescue her son, who is stranded in Bangladesh.

Published: 29th March 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: A woman from Hyderabad has appealed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to rescue her son, who is stranded in Bangladesh.

Zuleqa Begum, mother of Mohammed Imran has claimed that his passport and other belongings were forcibly taken by some unidentified persons in Bangladesh.

Narrating her ordeal, Zuleqa Begum told ANI, "Some 15 months back, my son went to Oman for work and started worked in a store. There he befriended a Bangladeshi National. Later on December 16, 2018, Imran came to Hyderabad on vacation and stayed with us in Hyderabad for two months. He then informed us that he is going to Kolkata for some work."

She added that after few days, Imran informed over phone that he is in Bangladesh to attend marriage of his Bangladeshi friend whom he had met in Oman, adding that he will be back to Hyderabad in two to three days but unfortunately he did not come back.

Owing to the difficulties faced by the victim, her family has appealed Swaraj to ensure his safe return.

"But once he called us again after 15 days and said that his passport was forcibly taken by few persons and they are also not letting him to speak with us or return back to India. Hence, I request Sushma Swaraj to rescue my son and see his safe return to Hyderabad," the grieving mother said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Bangladesh Sushma Swaraj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp