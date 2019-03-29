We-Hub can change society’s mindset towards women: Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the situation for women entrepreneurs has improved considerably over the decades, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said it was time for women to start leveraging their strength as entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the inauguration of We-Hub’s incubation facility at Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), Shaw said that the entrepreneurial journey for any person, particularly for a woman entrepreneur, revolved around building credibility. “You have to prove many things to yourself and others,” she said while addressing women entrepreneurs and stakeholders of the We-Hub.

Shaw said that We hub could be instrumental in changing the society’s mindset towards women pursuing entrepreneurship as a career. “Most families want their daughters not to pursue or make such bold career choices. We-Hub can create a wonderful example of how important it is for women to be economically empowered. And I am sure that GDP will more than double if women are brought into the mainstream economy,” she said.

Lauding We-Hub for making women more confident and productive as a contributor to the economy, Shaw said that with every one job, an entrepreneur creates another 10. “That is the multiplier effect of a start-up and of an entrepreneur. Women have innate sense of entrepreneurship,” she said.