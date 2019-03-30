Home Cities Hyderabad

31-year-old allegedly rapes his girlfriend, shoots nude video

Based on her complaint, police have registered cases of rape, threats, and kidnap on Ravikumar.

Published: 30th March 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 31-year-old student, who is pursuing higher studies in USA, allegedly indulged in sexually assaulting his girlfriend and also filming her nude in the city. The case came to light after the victim filed a complaint with the Begumpet police.

The accused M Ravi Kumar, who lives in USA was visiting the city for a few days. Two days ago, Ravikumar went to the victim’s rented house where she is stays with her two other friends.

When the victim was alone, Ravikumar allegedly assaulted her sexually and later shot her nude video. Threatening to out the nude video online, he forced her to have sex with him.

The victim managed to escape from the accused on Friday and approached the police. Based on her complaint, police have registered cases of rape, threats, and kidnap on Ravikumar.

