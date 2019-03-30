By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Book store chain Landmark’s ‘Are you a grammar snob’ with 2,500 + respondents threw up quirky insights and findings. The survey throws light on whether grammatical errors really set one’s teeth on edge.

Age & Gender:

You thought grammar didn’t have anything to do with age and gender? Think again! According to the survey conducted by Landmark, 80 % women claimed to be grammar snobs as compared to men

n Most of the respondents falling between the age group 18- 35 owned up to being grammar snobs and derived sadistic pleasure out of showing off their grammatical elitism

City- specific findings

Out of the respondents surveyed in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad maximum number of respondents from Mumbai followed by Bangalore, Delhi and Kolkata, respectively claimed to be grammar nerds.

Workplace specific findings:

Are managers really fighting an epidemic of grammar gaffes in the workplace? Let’s have a look at what

What people across the country had to say about it:

At workplace, 73% of the people are likely to correct their colleagues for using incorrect grammar

While 56 % respondents will rectify their boss’s grammatical error and just mark a mail to their boss, 23% will not point it out and rather stay in their boss’s good books

Social media

35 % respondents claimed they’d unfollow people on social media for cringe- worthy grammatical errors

44% respondents said that grammar is dead and never really existed on social media

50% respondents point out unavoidable grammatical errors on WhatsApp

Love and relationships

The hottest thing on dating sites is proper grammar, let’s take a look at what people have to say about it:

Almost 22 % respondents agreed to have broken up with their partner because of poor grammar.

Love conquers all, even grammatical errors, 44% claimed that they aren’t superficial enough to break up because of grammar.

44% of the respondents said grammatical errors on hoardings, pamphlets, restaurant menus made them uncomfortable

57% respondents claimed that they rectified grammatical mistakes made by others whenever possible.