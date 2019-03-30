Home Cities Hyderabad

Constable taken to task after Christ university students call out power abuse

The students of Christ University had alleged a few days ago that a woman constable had censured them for wearing revealing clothes.

Students of Christ University had alleged that a woman constable had censured them for mingling with the opposite sex

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking on the undue assertion of power shown by police personnel, a group of college students recently ensured that the law-enforcer was pulled up by her senior. The students of Christ University had alleged a few days ago that a woman constable had censured them for wearing revealing clothes and mingling with the opposite sex during a Holi celebration. After they started a social media campaign against police harassment and approached Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Isha Pant, the officer took the constable to task. 

“I called the constable and gave her a strict warning. She is on election duty now,” Pant told CE, adding that this is the first time she came across such a case. “After elections, I will visit Christ University to speak to students on the importance of informing higher officials when there is abuse of power,” she added. The students are satisfied with the response. “We tend to feel that the police are not approachable. Meeting the DCP broke that barrier,” said Amogh Rayanker, a first year student who brought the issue to light.

According to the students, the same policewoman had troubled them earlier too. On February 14, when Amogh and his female friend were waiting at a bus stand, the constable alleged that he masterminded the meeting with the girl. She snatched Amogh’s phone and took him to the police station, where was further threatened and harassed. “I posted the matter on Twitter. But there was no response from the police for a month,” he said.

